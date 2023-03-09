Buena Vista’s Planning & Zoning Commission has adopted the Rodeo Grounds and Chicago Ranch Master Plan after more than a year of planning, community input and consultation. The plan will go before the board of trustees at their March 14 meeting.

“Just by passing the plan, it doesn’t mean that anything’s gonna change tomorrow. But what it does mean is that we, as a community and decision makers, have a holistic representation of what we all want to happen on that land,” said town planning director Joseph Teipel. “So when we do have money or when we are pursuing money for it finally, we don’t have to go back out and ask what we want because we already know.”

