Buena Vista, CO (81211)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 71F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.