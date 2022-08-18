For over three decades, the Buena Vista Contin-Tail Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show has drawn both dealers and buyers from around the country and overseas to share gems, minerals, fossils, jewelry, art and more.
During Aug. 11-14, this year’s show hosted about 90 vendors from both near and far.
“It’s one of the shows everybody looks forward to, a favorite show,” said Jim Morrow of Santa Fe, N.M.
Morrow’s Rockswest vendor was set up with a great variety of minerals and some fossils from all over the world, including a good deal of turquoise. The primary mineral specimen in his inventory, however, was selenite from south-central Utah.
In addition to this being such a major rock show to participate in, it also has the benefit of people and location.
“It’s a beautiful area to come to. We have a good time,” Morrow said. “People are always pleasant.”
Joining this show since 2003, Lake George residents Bodie and Kim Packham were set up for Runnin Boar Minerals. Bodie and Kim mine amazonite and smoky quartz on the Continental Divide, which Bodie said “is the best in the world” to mine for these minerals.
“I love it,” Bodie adds. “This is where all the rock gypsies from all over the United States come because the price of the show is cheap and the layout is large. I’ll see people here that I’ll not see at the smaller shows for another 6 or 8 months, maybe a year.”
This is a big summer rendezvous with his fellow rock gypsies, many of whom he won’t get to see again until he travels to Arizona for the winter rock shows.
Some vendors joined this rock show for the first time this year, including Gillette, Wyo. resident John Arnold of Nature Source Fossil Company. Arnold has traveled the world, digging up as well as buying fossils and minerals, particularly from Morocco, Africa. Some fossilized fish he had on display he had dug himself in Wyoming.
“For the first 2 days, I’ve done well,” he said. “The crowd is interested.”
The great affordability of being a vendor here made it all the more attractive to participate, and having such helpful neighboring dealers made getting settled in much easier.
“The community of dealers have been extremely helpful to me,” he said. “As a rookie, first time out, it would have been very difficult without them.”
Also joining for the first time was Shawnee resident Jeanine “Neen” Johnson of Rock Art by Neen. A retired tattoo artist of 32 years, Johnson now uses her talents to paint on mineral palettes such as agates.
The new hobby became natural to her thanks to her interest in gems, minerals and fossils. She started with river rocks, but the older she gets, the harder they are to haul around, so she now prefers using lighter palettes.
“We’ve been coming to this show as customers for years,” she said. “This is our first time setting up here. I make so many things that we figured I’d give it a try this year and see how well-received our collections were. So far, there’s been a lot of interest. I think that’s because it’s different than most things you see.”
Even at this show, she has painted several custom orders, mostly for interested vendors. She has also recently begun making chimes from agates and beads as well as parts of aspens and pines. She says those are a lot of fun to make and people passing her vendor booth have taken a liking to them.
“The beauty of the area is what’s amazing,” Johnson said, “camping here and waking up to this glorious sky and mountains. We live in a pretty place, but it’s not open like this. We don’t have the ‘buena vista’ that they have here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.