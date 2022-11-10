Michael Robinson

Michael Robinson

At the SDCEA Board of Directors meeting Oct. 26, the Director/CEO Nominating Committee announced their intention to recommend Michael Robinson to fill the electric cooperative board’s At-Large director vacancy.

If approved by the SDCEA board of directors at their monthly board meeting Nov. 29, Robinson, a business consultant and former telecommunications executive, will be appointed to represent consumer-members as an At-Large board member, and will be seated on the board at SDCEA’s monthly meeting December 28.

