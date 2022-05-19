Six new pickleball courts have been approved by the Buena Vista board of trustees for construction beginning in late June.
“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S.,” Leonard Davis, the project’s chairman, said. “Every year we get more and more players.”
The project has been in the funding process for 5 years, with money from the Daniels grant, Palmor grant, Next 50 grant and Monarch grant the project had about $90,000. Along with these grants several organizations pitched in money or resources to help with the construction including ACA Products, which donated concrete and gravel and Chaffee County Women Who Care who donated cash.
“It was 3 years ago we started applying for grants, we got turned down by a lot of large ones,” Davis said.
“It’s been really challenging to find funding or grants for it since it’s a large facility,” Earl Richmond said.
The project started in three phases. the first was completed last year with the clearing of boulders and preparation of the site.
The contracting and approval of developer Sport Court to build the courts and the acquisition of the remaining funds was the next step.
The third and final phase for the courts will be the construction phase which will happen in late this June as there is no exact date set at this time. The courts are expected to be finished by late September.
“I just want to compliment the Board of Trustees, Phillip Puckett and Shayne Basford for supporting us through this whole process,” Davis said.
“They should be really proud of themselves as amazing community members,” Richmond said.
The courts will feature lighting, a rest area, wind screens and ball nets. Along with the pickleball courts the current tennis courts will be repainted and surfaced as well. The new courts will be located north of the tennis courts.
“This is an amazing example of what can happen when the community and town come together,” Richmond said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.