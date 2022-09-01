cowboy poet Jake Riley

Former Buena Vista resident and current cowboy poet Jake Riley will hit the Tabor stage in Leadville Saturday.

 Jake Ekburg

Buena Vista native Jake Riley will return to the Upper Arkansas River Valley for a show at the Tabor Opera House this weekend after years of entertaining crowds throughout the country with his performance poetry. 

Riley, who now lives in Nebraska, will perform in Leadville on Sept. 3 as the opening act for the Vail Valley Band. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.