The 36th annual Ride the Rockies will ride down the Upper Arkansas Valley and then back up the next day.
Riders will kick off the June 12-17 event at Copper Mountain Sunday, June 12.
Day 3, Tuesday, June 14, features a 107-mile, Basalt to Salida ride that heads through Aspen and Twin Lakes before tracking south down U.S. 24 through Buena Vista and U.S. 285 to Salida.
Riders head uphill Wednesday, June 15, from Salida past Johnson Village again before traversing Trout Creek Pass into Park County for a 79-mile run to Breckenridge.
Ride the Rockies most recently brought 1,700 bikes to a tent city in Buena Vista between the second and third legs in 2019.
2022 route overview
Ride the Rockies is a challenging point-to-point affair featuring two 100-plus-mile days, four trips above 11,000 feet, five Continental Divide crossings and an historic first time spin through Glenwood Canyon along the banks of the Colorado River, a press release from RTR stated.
The 2022 event, which runs June 11-17, starts at Copper Mountain and ends along Colorado’s Front Range in Golden.
In between, riders will pedal 436 miles and climb more than 27,000 feet with overnights in Glenwood Springs, Basalt, Salida and two nights in Breckenridge.
This year’s marquee climbs include Tennessee, Fremont, Independence, Hoosier and Loveland passes. Plus there’s an optional ascent of Ute Pass on Day 5 that, if tackled, bumps total event mileage to 476 miles and increases total climbing to just under 30,000 feet.
During—and between—those grueling ascents is a non-stop barrage of postcard worthy scenery.
This year’s route serves up panoramic views of towering Mount Elbert, traverses the majestic Red Cliff Arch Bridge, spins up the tranquil Roaring Fork Valley, traces the shores of the Arkansas River, rolls past the majestic Ten Mile Range, circles Dillon Reservoir and more.
Day 3, Tuesday, June 14
Basalt to Salida: 107 Miles/7,140 feet approximate elevation gain
Highlights: Roaring Fork Valley, Aspen, Independence Pass, Twin Lakes, Arkansas River Valley
Rest well in Basalt because today it’s time for another more-than-a-century ride, and this one includes the brutal—and breathtaking—ascent of Independence Pass.
After a mostly mellow 20-mile spin from Basalt to Aspen along the Roaring Fork River, it’s climb time—and this one is truly a beast. Many consider the hors categorie west side ascent of Independence Pass is among Colorado’s toughest.
From the outskirts of Aspen it’s 18 miles and more than 4,000 vertical feet to the skyscraping summit, situated at a lung searing 12,095 feet, the highest point of this year’s Ride the Rockies.
Up top snap another Continental Divide sign photo, hydrate and refuel, then buckle up for the rollicking descent down the east side of the pass, which drops more than 3,000 feet on the way past Twin Lakes and on to U.S. 24.
The rest of the day’s route is mostly flat or gently downhill, as you trace the shores of the Arkansas River on your way to Buena Vista and on to the finish in Salida.
Just know that the wind often whips in this high valley, so plan to pace yourself accordingly for this is a seriously big day on the bike.
Day 4, Wednesday, June 15
Salida to Breckenridge: 79 miles/6,013’ approximate elevation gain
Highlights: Collegiate Peaks, Arkansas River, South Park, Hoosier Pass, Ten Mile Range
After reaching its southernmost point on Day 3, the 2022 Ride the Rockies marches back northward (and ever upward) during another tough day in the saddle.
Following 21 miles of route retracing along the Arkansas River, the route follows U.S. 285 up Trout Creek Pass and on into South Park, a sprawling flat grassland between the Mosquito and Park mountain ranges and namesake for the long-running animated comedy show.
While the climbing is generally gentle, it’s a long grind that’s often buffeted by a headwind. At mile 56 in Fairplay, the route turns onto Colo. 9 toward the finish in Breckenridge.
But before reaching the famed Colorado ski town riders must deal with Hoosier Pass, summit elevation 11,542 feet. This climb’s grade is gradual so you can sit and spin without loading up the legs.
Once over the top around mile 68, it’s nearly all downhill, as you roll along the east side of the majestic Ten Mile Range onward to the day’s finish.
