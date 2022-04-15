Although retired from the bench, former Chaffee County Judge Bill Alderton still wants to keep his hand in to serve the community, which is why he is running for the Salida Hospital District board.
Alderton is still a practicing attorney, albeit part-time, and has served with and on several boards for 30 years as an attorney and as a board member.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Whitman College and a juris doctorate from Creighton University Law School.
He spent 31 years on the bench as Chaffee County judge, and as an attorney in private practice and the district attorney’s office he spent 30 years representing local government entities, including the Town of Poncha Springs and Buena Vista Sanitation District.
Alderton is currently a board member of the New Salida Ditch board and was a board member of Salida School District for 5 years.
After his retirement from the bench and especially during COVID-19, he said he felt like he lost contact with people and he didn’t like that feeling.
He said he wants to keep his hand in the community and provide some service.
Alderton said he is committed to government being open and transparent.
“I believe my experience working with local governments will help with that process,” he said.
He said the hospital is currently in very good financial condition and he is committed to maintaining that position.
“The hospital has plans for an urgent care facility in Salida. I support this effort as it will allow people with urgent health care issues to get medical treatment without the cost of a visit to the emergency room. I also support the outlying clinics in Coaldale, Saguache, Custer County and Buena Vista,” Alderton said.
As with many other hospitals, staffing has been an issue at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
“All employers are experiencing trouble attracting and retaining staff. HRRMC is aware of the issue and the board needs to continue to address this problem,” Alderton said.
One of the biggest challenges is housing for local employees.
Alderton noted HRRMC has made some creative strides toward alleviating some of the housing crunch, citing RV spaces put in on campus for staff and patients. The spaces are only good for 30 days at a stretch per city code, however.
“Those are Band-Aids. The community is really getting stretched, not just Salida Hospital District, but Salida School District and other places as we price ourselves quickly out of the market for employees to move in and stay,” he said.
“I think the government units will have to get together to talk about housing,” he said.
Alderton said he wants to continue to try to bring specialists into the hospital district.
He said the services of the district have expanded greatly over the years and having specialists in the area saves people from having to drive long distances and take money out of the community.
Alderton said the board’s responsibility is to “provide the best hospital we can afford.”
“We have a good CEO,” Alderton said, adding it’s important to keep the hospital district’s tradition of having top people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.