Newly elected Salida Hospital District board members Bill Alderton, Lydia Segal and Susan Dunn, as well as returning member Dean Edwards, were sworn into their offices Tuesday at the board’s regular meeting.
At the beginning of the meeting, Salidans Robin NeJame and Zack Zeiset addressed the board during public comment about a health emergency experienced by Zeiset in February 2021.
Zeiset, who suffers from a chronic medical condition, ended up in the emergency room, and NeJame said a life-threatening situation occurred.
The couple urged the board to ensure emergency room protocols be updated to better respond to similar crises involving those with a similar medical condition.
Before the new board took over, department heads and committee members made their reports. Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of fiscal services, said gross patient revenue was up.
She said the year started slowly, and while inpatient revenue is always up and down, outpatient volume is steadily increasing.
“We’re now running a total of 6.4 percent over budget,” Fagerberg said.
The hospital’s net position increase stood at $2,481,291.
Lezlie Burkley, HRRMC Foundation director, told the board a donation from the Maryanne Bannock Trust was larger than anticipated. The money from the trust will go toward the hyperbolic wound care center, which is to be named for Bannock.
Burkley also announced this year’s Jewel Ball will take place in person on Oct. 29 at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort Pavilion.
Following the reports departing board members Debbie Farrell, Tom Eve and Harry Payton made their farewells.
Farrell said being on the board had been a wonderful experience. “It’s been an honor to be part of it,” she said.
After Jeff Post administered the oath of office to the new board members, he was nominated and approved as board chairman to fill the office vacated by Farrell.
Post then appointed Dean Edwards as vice chairman.
Post also appointed new members to committees.
Edwards and Dunn will be on the finance committee.
Strategic planning and facilities committee members will be Post and Alderton.
Edwards and Segal will be on the performance improvement committee.
Alderton was appointed to the HRRMC Foundation committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.