Chaffee County Republicans spotlighted a dozen Republican candidates running for office in the county and state at their annual Lincoln Day Dinner Saturday at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort in Nathrop.
Keynote speakers were former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and former Colorado House Speaker Frank McNulty.
The event included a silent auction with items donated by local businesses and individuals and a raffle for an AR rifle and gemstones. Dessert was provided by the Chaffee County Republican Women, who auctioned a variety of treats to raise money for the organization.
All 175 tickets to the dinner sold out a week ago. In past years, more tickets were available, but the resort restricted the capacity of the building due to the pandemic.
Proceeds from the raffle and net proceeds from the dinner help conservatives get elected to office and further the goals of Chaffee County Republicans.
Proceeds from the dessert table, which raised more than $500, and silent auction go to the Chaffee County Republican Women and their Charlotte Smith Scholarship Fund. The scholarship fund was named for Smith due to her years of service to the Republican Party. The fund will award a scholarship to a graduating woman senior from Chaffee County in June.
Dennis Heap, event organizer, said, “The event is a gathering of like-minded individuals that love America and want to preserve freedom.” He said he was thankful for the work the Chaffee County Republican Women did to help manage the event.
Alan Seeling, chair of Chaffee County Republicans, was the first speaker of the night. He spoke on several timely issues, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying, “I believe the Green New Deal folks have been colluding with Russia.” Seeling said new national leadership was needed to effectively deal with the crisis.
Jim Wilson, former state representative, was master of ceremonies at the dinner. His job included welcoming each speaker to the stage and announcing the raffle winners. He emphasized the importance of candidates keeping their promises, saying, “It’s not what you’re going to do, it’s how you’re going to get it done.” Wilson was honored with an appreciation award at the event for his service to the community and party.
U.S. House candidates Erik Aadland, Carl Anderson, Laurel Imer and Tim Reichert spoke at the event. All four are running in the 7th Congressional District.
The only candidate for governor to speak at the event was Darryl Gibbs. He talked about his background as a truck driver, his military service and his faith, saying, “God loves Republicans.”
Liza Lopez spoke on behalf of her husband, Greg Lopez, who is running for governor but was not present. Lopez talked about the personal side of her husband, focusing on his caring.
Gubernatorial candidate Laurie Clark was originally scheduled to speak at the event but was not present.
Tina Peters, candidate for Colorado secretary of state, focused on the election process, saying, “I’m the candidate that will restore election transparency.” It was a common theme throughout the night as many speakers advocated for a change to the election process. Seeling said, “It’s the most important race.”
Mark Baisley, candidate for Colorado Senate, said he had a strong history of working across the aisle in the state House. Democrats currently hold the majority in the state Senate with 19 of 35 seats.
Brandon Becker and Alison Brown spoke about their campaigns for Chaffee County commissioner in District 3. Both are running to replace Republican Rusty Granzella, who is retiring. “We need to focus on local politics,” said Becker. “We’re trying to keep as much freedom as we can.” Brown said the current commissioners were personally targeting her and highlighted her background as a small and midsize enterprise owner.
Sheriff John Spezze said, “Ninety-nine percent of law enforcement are good people.” He believes law enforcement needs more support from the communities they serve, saying, “Law enforcement is truly what stands between good and evil.”
The speeches concluded with keynote speakers Gardner and McNulty. Gardner said Republicans needed to start by winning in Colorado and then retake the federal government. He criticized President Joe Biden and highlighted the tax cuts made while he was in office.
Near the conclusion of his speech, he spoke on internment camps set up by the United States during World War II. Gardner said, “We as a country have made many horrible mistakes, but we learn from those mistakes and we correct them.”
McNulty challenged Republicans to make a difference, saying, “This is our year; this is our chance to make a difference.” He said social media was an important tool Republicans should use to hold elected officials accountable.
After their remarks, Gardner and McNulty fielded questions on a variety of topics, such as election integrity and Second Amendment rights.
