A Chaffee County resident recently tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom made the announcement Friday, July 9.
Carlstrom said, “There is a myth that the pandemic is over. Unfortunately, this is just not the case. We are very much in a global pandemic despite the governor’s recent move from an emergency declaration to a recovery declaration.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) accounted for 30.4 percent of all COVID cases in the United States in the2-week period between June 5 and June 19.
In Region 8, which is made up of Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming, the Delta variant accounts for 56.7 percent of COVID-19 cases.
That percentage has continued to increase since identification of the strain in April.
While it is not known where or how the current Chaffee County Delta variant case was contracted, Carlstrom said most likely, at this point the dominant strain is Delta, and it most definitely will be in upcoming weeks.
Carlstrom said, “The Delta variant is 50 percent more transmissible than previous strains, and it sounds like it might be more severe for those who are unvaccinated.”
She said studies are being conducted on effectiveness of the current vaccines in protection against the Delta variant.
“While they are effective, they might be less effective,” she said.
She said those who remain unvaccinated should continue to distance themselves and wear a mask when coming into contact with others.
“Everyone should continue monitoring for symptoms, staying home when sick, getting tested when appropriate, washing hands and sanitizing regularly and consider outdoor gatherings over indoor gatherings,” Carlstrom said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.