District 7 Representative Brittany Pettersen visited Buena Vista on Wednesday, Aug. 23, to join local officials in discussing wildfire and extreme weather preparedness. County commissioner Keith Baker, Colorado State Forest Service lead forester JT Shaver, Mayor Libby Fay of Buena Vista and interim Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Kent Maxwell joined the representative at her town hall.
Baker, prompted by the representative, discussed the county commissioners’ efforts to prepare for wildfires realistically.
“We identified the need to update our Community Wildfire Protection Plan,” he said. “We’ve implemented the Forest Health Council, a multidisciplinary group. … We’ve implemented a once-a-month meeting with all of our land management agencies: BLM, USFS, the State Forest Service, Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, CPW. We all get in the room together once a month and we converse about things.”
Shaver explained the Title III Fire Mitigation Program, which allows Chaffee County residents to set up site visits with the state forest service to help mitigate fire risk and vegetation around homes.
“It starts with structures and what that home is made out of,” he said. “We also have our Live Wildfire Ready campaign. … There is a really good checklist that you as a landowner can go through every spring and fall. These little things might not seem like much, but home survivability it goes a long way.”
On the federal level, Pettersen said she and her team are trying to notify local municipalities about available funding opportunities and support their grant-writing work. In Teller County, they created a proposal for local volunteer firefighter training.
The floor then opened for audience questions, which covered the dangers of campfires and human behavior, SDCEA’s local vegetation mitigation plans and how to recruit more firefighters.
“The US Forest Service gets a lot of pressure around elevating risks and telling people not to start fires,” she said. “They say that doesn’t work if you just tell people never to start fires. It has to be a very serious risk when they do elevate (the risk level) so that people take it more seriously.”
One attendee suggested establishing a workforce for young people to align themselves with firefighting. Maxwell explained that AmeriCorps often contributes to teams like the Southwest Conservation Corps and the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps.
“SCC was able to give them the training to do the labor … and then get them red cards, which is the certification to be firefighters through the National Civilian Conservation Corps,” he said. “We've got a pending grants request to bring in NCCC, which is directly through the AmeriCorps program, young kids from around the country who are committing their lives to do some community service and bring them to Chafee County and work them in Chalk Creek, which in my mind is one of our most critical hazards.”
Representative Pettersen also mingled with attendees after the town hall wrapped, shaking hands and connecting with visitors who didn’t have time to ask questions. She encouraged her constituents to reach out to the local field office for anything they may need.
“Your time is valuable,” she said. “I’ll be following up to get feedback on what you want to talk about in the future, but just know that we will continue to come back time and time again. You matter to our office.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.