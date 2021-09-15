The special guests list for Renewal, Billy Strings’ 2-day music event and record release party at The Meadows, has been revealed at last. The sold-out show is set to take place on Sept. 24–25. A waitlist is available for any still hoping to attend.
Greensky Bluegrass founder and mandolin player Paul Hoffman is performing in the show. Hoffman, a Michigan native like Strings, has a co-writing credit on a single called “In the Morning Light” from Strings’ forthcoming album, Renewal.
Lindsay Lou is another Michigan-born artist on the guest list. Lou made her start in the American roots music scene in Michigan before moving to Nashville like Strings.
Indie rock band Fences, from Seattle, will perform. Frontman Chris Mansfield co-wrote with Strings this year called “Globe.”
Tyler Grant, who locals may remember from appearances in Buena Vista with his band Grant Farm, will be playing with the Renewal house band. Grant Farm’s low-end theoretician, Adrian “Ace” Engfer and Bonfire Dub tub-thumper Mark Levy will comprise the group’s rhythm section.
Per the event permit application, main-stage music will take place from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with side-stage acts winding down the crowds and soundtracking their exits to campsites until 12 a.m.
