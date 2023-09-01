America’s fastest-growing sport is coming to Salida in a big way: the Rally in the Valley regional tournament will be held at Centennial Park Sept. 8, 9 and 10.
Peak to Peak Pickleball Club is hosting the tournament, which will feature women’s doubles on Sept. 8, mixed doubles on Sept. 9 and men’s doubles Sept. 10. All play starts at 7:30 a.m. and will continue through the day. There are more than 180 players registered to compete, coming to Salida from throughout Colorado and beyond. The executive sponsor of Rally in the Valley is Mariner Wealth Advisors.
The public is invited to watch the competition on eight courts. As well, Bonesaw Food Truck will have sliders, grinders, fish tacos and beignets for sale. Vendors Amari Botanicals (performance drinks), Warrior Pickleball (apparel and equipment) and Gnarcississt Sunglasses will be selling their wares.
Peak to Peak Pickleball Club, with more than 350 members, is dedicated to promoting and facilitating pickleball in Chaffee County and the surrounding area. This is their third Rally in the Valley tournament. Along with building the shared-use courts at Salida’s Centennial Park, the club collaborated with the town of Buena Vista to build six dedicated courts in River Park.
Current fundraising is focused on building additional courts in southern Chaffee County. For more information about the club, visit peaktopeakpickleball.com.
