“Bears are biologically driven to pack on calories in preparation for winter and they spend increasing amounts of time looking for the most efficient way to get food,” said Area 8 Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita, whose region includes Eagle and Pitkin counties. “Residents must realize it is their responsibility to secure their trash, remove other food attractants such as bird feeders, and protect backyard livestock with appropriate electric fencing to avoid conflicts that arise from attracting bears to homes.”
Bear reports are up statewide in 2022, and there are some areas of concern. CPW’s bear report numbers since the start of hyperphagia indicate the Aspen area is seeing more bear calls this year compared to the last two.
“As usual, trash continues to be the number one attractant leading to reports this year,” Yamashita said. “The solution to controlling these artificial food sources is simple and the ability lies within the decision space of local residents and visitors. Without a change in human behaviors there is not likely to be a significant reduction in conflicts.”
CPW promotes Bear Aware principles all year long, aiming to minimize interactions that put both humans and bears at risk. Being “Bear Aware” includes easy-to-execute behaviors such as securing trash cans and dumpsters, removing bird feeders, closing garages, cleaning and locking your car and house doors and calling CPW when bears become a nuisance.
Drought conditions and other factors that may influence the availability of natural food crops for bears varies across the state, as does the behavior of people when it relates to human-bear interactions. Those all play a role in the bear activity that we see annually. Below is a localized perspective on current bear activity across the state.
Area 13 - Chaffee, Fremont and Lake counties
“The Upper Arkansas Valley, including the area around Leadville, Buena Vista, Salida and Cañon City, had a late cold snap in the spring. Unfortunately, the cold snap was right when many fruit trees and shrubs were flowering, leading to very little fruit and acorn production as their flowers were lost to the freezing temperatures.
“The Upper Arkansas Valley did have regular rain throughout the summer and there are pockets of fruit and acorn production, but it is inconsistent. Bear activity has been steady throughout the area and there are still reports of bear issues around homes.
“We continue to encourage people to remove and minimize attractants around their homes. Attractants include bird feeders, any fallen fruit and, of course, trash. Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommendations to reduce conflicts with wildlife, including bears, only work if homeowners and visitors consistently follow the suggestions. We have had success educating residents that have had bear problems and have been able to avoid trapping bears this fall.” – Sean Shepherd, Area 13 Wildlife Manager
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.