A public hearing on an application for a retail marijuana license, the second of two allowed within town limits, will be held on Nov. 9 at the Buena Vista board of trustees meeting in the Community Center at 715 West Main Street.
PGC One LLC won the lottery for the second license on May 10, 2021. The proposed location for the shop is 318 Charles Street, next to Casa Sanchez.
The first license was granted to Ascend LLC, which has operated as a medical marijuana dispensary since 2019. Ascend is currently lining up contractors in order to renovate the space to conform with state laws regulating dual medical-retail marijuana operations.
Members of the public wishing to submit comments must file them with the town clerk by phone at 719-581-1017 or email at bvclerk@buenavistaco.gov no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.
