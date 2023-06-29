Registration is now open for the third annual Rally in the Valley pickleball tournament Sept. 8, 9 and 10 at Salida’s Centennial Park hosted by Peak to Peak Pickleball Club.
The tournament is open to players 10 and older. The round-robin tournament will offer women’s doubles on Sept. 8, mixed doubles on Sept. 9 and men’s doubles on Sept. 10. Medals will be awarded for first, second and third place winners in each bracket.
Registration will run June 1 through Aug. 18 at pickleballbrackets.com. Cost is $40 for one event, $10 for a second event and a $5 registration fee.
Peak to Peak Pickleball Club leaders expect this year’s tournament to attract even more players than the 250 who competed last year. The well-regarded event draws competitors from throughout Colorado and neighboring states.
Pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport in the United States for the past 3 years, according to Sports & Fitness Industry Association, with nearly 5 million players and more than 10,000 courts across the country.
To register to play at Rally in the Valley, visit pickleballbrackets.com
To learn about Peak to Peak Pickleball Club, visit peaktopeakpickleball.com
