The Surface Transportation Board denied the notice of exemption filed by Colorado Midland & Pacific Railway to lease the 163.1 mile Tennessee Pass line between Parkdale and Sage from the Union Pacific March 26.
The line stretches through Fremont, Chaffee, Park and Eagle counties.
The Midland filed the request with an eye toward passenger and freight service.
The move stirred controversy with the concern that oil products might be transported on the line. The concern was addressed by a Midland request to have their activities on the line restricted, but the request failed to win over the board.
In the decision Thursday, the board stated not only was the proposed transaction highly controversial, but the notice of exemption and opposing submissions raise unresolved questions that “require more detailed consideration than the expedited class exemption process is designed to provide.”
Issues raised in the comments include questions pertaining to potential environmental and competitive impacts of the proposed transaction as well as questions concerning interchange operations and the nature of actual or anticipated operating rights over portions of the line, the decision stated.
The board said of Union Pacific’s arguments, the “this is a routine, non-controversial short line lease transaction” are not persuasive.
“In light of the substantial controversy and unresolved issues requiring more detailed analysis that have been raised, the class exemption procedures are not appropriate for this case,” the board concluded.
Salida Mayor P.T. Wood said he is glad the request was deemed to need a higher level of review.
He said reopening the line would have a significant impact on communities along the line.
He said such a request should have the highest possible review.
Buena Vista Mayor Duff Lacy said, he wasn’t surprised by the denial.
He said as a businessman he had a hard time believing the Midland’s assertion that the line would be primarily passenger service.
He said he thought the passenger line wouldn’t be able to make enough money to run the line without hauling some kind of freight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.