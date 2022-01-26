The future of Duke Bradford and the Colorado River Outfitters Association’s lawsuit against Joe Biden and the Department of Labor is uncertain.
Whether it succeeds or fails, it is having a number of effects that are rippling through the rafting industry.
The Pacific Legal Foundation, a libertarian public interest law firm, filed a motion on Bradford and CROA’s behalf on Dec. 7 seeking a preliminary injunction to block new rules from Biden’s Department of Labor set to take effect on Jan. 30.
The rules would force river outfitters to pay their employees a minimum wage of $15 per hour and overtime wages of at least $22.50.
“Ruling on a request for a preliminary injunction requires the Court to examine the merits of your claim even though the lawsuit is still only in a preliminary stage. Your judge makes a decision on whether your claims are likely to succeed on the merits,” said New Mexico resident Colleen Adams.
In addition to experience working as a river guide, Adams is an attorney licensed in Colorado and a member of the federal bar in New Mexico. She has been counsel on federal environmental litigation involving injunctions.
On Jan. 24 Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer of the U.S. District Court for Colorado denied the request.
“The judge did stick to his promise and he did make a decision before the end of the month,” said Arkansas River Outfitters Association executive director Bob Hamel. “Our outfitters are interested in the whole executive order, which we still have not found out about. Does this apply to Ark River outfitters? The AG’s office has not responded.”
Hamel said AROA is comprised of about 30 members and constitutes about 40 percent of CROA. He said he and his association’s members are watching the case closely to see what comes next.
“We’re as curious as anyone,” he said.
“If your judge decides your claims are not likely to succeed on the merits, it’s devastating not only for your PI claim, but for the possibility of being granted an injunction after your claim is heard on the merits,” said Adams.
The morning after the decision was issued, Bradford said he and his team were considering appealing the decision.
“We’ll see. We anticipated this obviously was a possibility,” he said. “We’re talking with the attorneys and they’re working through it as we speak.”
“If Bradford seeks an interlocutory appeal on the PI denial, the Court will pause its examination of the injunction on the merits until the Tenth Circuit resolves the appeal,” said Adams. “I do not expect success on the appeal.”
CROA’s executive director David Costlow provided testimony at the Jan. 6 hearing for the motion seeking preliminary injunction and was found not to have standing in the request.
“CROA/Costlow cannot join him in any appeal of the PI because Costlow failed to establish any injury to CROA or its members from the Rule,” said Adams. “They might get another chance to amend their petition or provide additional evidence or testimony proving injury if the Court returns to the merits but they definitely don’t have standing on the PI.”
Bradford and CROA’s lawsuit makes three claims against Biden’s executive order – two relating to the Administrative Procedure Act and one claiming a violation of “the Constitution’s separation of powers and non-delegation doctrines by exercising legislative power without clear congressional authorization.”
“The APA arbitrary and capricious claim probably has the most legs, but as the Court notes, the DOL was explicit that it was revoking the Trump rule and provided extensive reasoning to support its decision,” said Adams, referring to an executive order Donald Trump issued in 2018 which exempted federal contractors in various outdoor industries from a minimum wage requirement, which was itself established by executive order in 2014 by Barack Obama.
“The rule also aligns with the purpose and intent of the Act, so the change is legally justified,” she said.
Win or lose, Bradford and CROA’s efforts to block mandated wage increases have not escaped the notice of river guides.
River Guide Labor Rights Organizing, a private group on Facebook, has attracted over 160 members in just a few days since its inception.
“My hope is that the group can provide a platform for active or retired river guides to discuss what rights they are entitled to as employees and organize together to petition their employers to address the issues the guides identify in their operations,” said Teal Sira Lehto, one of the group’s founders.
“Teal hit the nail on the head with her description of goals and purposes of the group,” said Brad Noone, a co-founder and river guide with seven years of experience in the Arkansas Valley.
“I am personally tired of being homeless and hungry just to do a job that I love and am good at,” he said. “Workers united hold a much greater pull than one individual asking for better pay, benefits or conditions.”
