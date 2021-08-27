Private Liam True, 19, of Buena Vista graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Aug. 6.
Pvt. True successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD San Diego as one of 47 recruits in Training Platoon 2129.
While in recruit training True accomplished the following: Squad Leader, Expert Rifleman and Stick Leader who motivated 24 recruits through the Crucible.
He reported to Camp Pendleton for 1 month at Military Combat Training before heading to Military Occupation Specialty school (MOS 2111).
