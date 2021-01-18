A Pueblo woman faces local charges of first degree assault of a police officer, felony vehicular eluding, driving under restraint and other possible criminal charges following a pursuit that ranged through three counties.
Krystin Schletter, 35, of Pueblo, was taken into custody Thursday in the San Luis Valley after pursuits in Fremont and Chaffee counties were discontinued.
A press release stated Salida Police officers were notified Thursday evening of a pursuit involving Colorado State Patrol and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office involving a stolen vehicle from Pueblo.
The pursuit was terminated by law enforcement on U.S. 50 in Bighorn Sheep Canyon between Salida and Cañon City.
Later that night, Salida Police officers were notified that the vehicle in question was at the Salida McDonald’s restaurant on U.S. 50.
Officers located the vehicle parked in the McDonald’s parking lot and attempted to conduct a felony stop contact.
Schletter did not comply with commands, and allegedly drove recklessly out of the parking lot, nearly striking an officer who was standing near his vehicle which had been positioned to contain the suspect.
The officer was forced to jump from the path of the vehicle to avoid being struck a press release stated.
The vehicle then exited the parking lot and turned westbound on U.S. 50.
Salida Police officers pursued the vehicle for a short distance with the assistance of Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
After a short distance the pursuit was terminated to prevent further endangerment to the public.
The vehicle was later contacted by CSP and Saguache County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the San Luis Valley.
Law enforcement disabled the vehicle using tire deflation and Schletter was taken into custody.
Schletter faces addition criminal charges in other jurisdictions.
