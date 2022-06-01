Town administrator Phillip Puckett stepped down from his office to focus on his personal life and family.
Phillip Puckett resigned as town administrator and demoted himself to town treasurer May 24. Puckett, who was in the role for 5 years, began his career as town administrator June 13, 2017, after the resignation of previous town administrator Brandy Reitter.
“It’s been a very difficult decision,” Puckett said. “The job is very taxing and I felt it was time to make a change to find a balance for myself and my family.”
During his time as town administrator Puckett has done a lot for the town of Buena Vista such as negotiating the land swap between the town and the Buena Vista school district, the Collegiate Commons apartments, Chaffee Housing Authority and negotiating the first water rights purchase since the late 1970s.
Puckett brings a Master’s degree in business, 18 years experience in budget management and his time as town administrator to his new position as town treasurer.
Current town treasurer Michell Stokes, who has had the job for 6 years, will be leaving July 1 and heading to Chadron, Neb., closer to family.
“Don’t miss, I hope,” Puckett joked. “I look forward to spending more time on the human resource process and professional development.”
Puckett will have been working for the town for 10 years since he first joined the board of trustees in 2012.
“Its amazing. I did not have this in my career sights when me and my family moved into the area over 12 years ago, but it’s been an amazing experience so far and has definitely become a part of my life. I feel like my main contribution to the town has been forming a team that is very community focused, professional and has a care about the community,” Puckett said.
Puckett said for his final days as administrator he plans on writing a note for his replacement, wrapping up the police department move, the water treatment plant and securing new water rights for the town.
