Kayakers took to the river at South Main to compete in a display of tricks as audiences watched a Pro Freestyle Kayak Competition Saturday.
Competitors had only 60 seconds at a time to perform as many tricks as possible.
Over 50 competitors combined signed up to take place in the event with each competing in their different brackets.
The three brackets for the event were pro men, pro women and juniors.
Competitors were allowed to sign up at the last minute with sign ups only ending at the start of the event. The event made no proceeds and anything made was used to play for the scoring system the judges used during the event.
Jackson Kayak hosted the event for CKS Paddlefest this year at the river park by South Main. The event had several viewers who crowded both banks of the river to watch the competition.
“Always a good time. Anytime, any weather, I always have fun at this event,” competitor Dane Jackson said.
Each competitor was judged by a panel of pro kayakers who handed out points based on a list of regulation-defined moves and their assigned value. A few of these moves are The McNasty, loops and cartwheels.
The winners of the competition for each bracket were Dane Jackson who came first in the men’s pro bracket, Emily Jackson who came in first for the women’s pro and Daniel Smith who came in first for the juniors.
“The location is amazing, and the crowd is always great,” competitor and organizer Emily Jackson said.
The event was first held with the opening of the whitewater park in 2004 during the second Paddlefest.
