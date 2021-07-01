The Chaffee County Fire Protection District coordinated with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control to host a training event for 30 firefighters from the southern region of Colorado at BVHS this past weekend.
Firefighters participated in hands-on, live-fire training. A media and public safety community day took place June 28, where CDFPC demonstrated the capabilities of their mobile units.
“We’ve had seven departments participating throughout the week. We’ve had Leadville, Chaffee County Fire, Salida, Baca, Crestone, Crested Butte, from all over the place,” said CCFPD chief Robert Bertram.
CDFPC director Mike Morgan explained the reason for bringing the mobile live-fire training unit and the firefighters together for training.
“It’s becoming so hard to do live-fire trainings now, because of the different EPA restrictions and with structures, the NFPA [National Fire Protection Association] standards,” he said.
He said that this led CDFP to acquire two mobile live-fire training units over the last six years, in order to improve and expand training opportunities for rural firefighters.
“Rural departments in Colorado don’t have access to the big training towers that a lot of metro areas have,” he said.
The mobile unit was a huge trailer, 53 feet long, with a smoke-stained diamond plate steel box on top so that the middle section towers 15 or 20 feet from the ground.
“It has two burn rooms: one above and one below. A lot of the NFPA standards, as far as to get certified as a firefighter, you have to fight fire above ground and below ground. That box goes up and down so that people can simulate fighting fires in basements, they can simulate rescues from above-ground windows, and all those things,” said Morgan.
Michael Scott, DFPC professional qualifications and training chief, explained the overall mission of the event.
“DFPC professional qualification and training section provides educational opportunities for firefighters. Today we’re in Chaffee County training firefighters. This weekend DFPC and Chaffee County Fire Department brought together firefighters from all over the state to participate in hands-on, live-fire training, as well as driving training and engineer/pumping training,” he said.
He stressed the value of the training to the communities involved.
“Being able to train in a safe environment truly helps firefighters protect their communities. Live-fire training is essential to health and safety of the departments and the communities that they do serve. So the value is unimaginable when having all these firefighters come together and train,” he said.
CCFPD chief Bertram gave a brief speech for the public and media gathered.
“It’s been great to have all the training going on,” he said. “The other benefit with this is we’ve had seven different fire departments come out and participate with us—neighboring counties, fire departments we don’t always work with. So we’ve been able to establish those relationships, working together with them, and set up plans for future training with them. So it’s been great to have everybody together and coming to the mountains to enjoy it.”
Christian Garrison, a firefighter with CCFPD who lives in Nathrop, trained on Sunday and Monday. He said the best part of the experience for him “was definitely the driving simulator.”
The driving simulator is housed in another massive mobile unit, with three large LCD screens and simulated driver’s seats at each end.
“I like driving the big trucks. It was definitely immersive, definitely something to get used to. Kind of made me dizzy, a little bit, but it wasn’t too bad. It was pretty realistic, with the movements, to how the truck feels,” he said. Garrison said he had experience on real trucks as well, being one of the drivers for CCFPD.
Angie Geis came from Baca for the Monday training. She said her professional field was in the hospital systems prior to moving to rural Colorado. “There’s no hospital where I moved to, but I want to help in some way. They needed a hand, and I like learning new stuff,” she said.
