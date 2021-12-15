The United States Postal Service possesses no records or correspondence relating to postal surveys conducted in Buena Vista in 1997, according to a response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by The Times in late October.
Through a Freedom of Information Act filing Oct. 27, The Times sought “access to any documents and/or official correspondence relating to postal surveys conducted in Buena Vista, Colorado in 1997,” the USPS reponse states. “Based on your descriptions of records sought, a search was conducted of the files maintained within Buena Vista, 81211, Buena Vista Post Office. Despite this diligent search, we were unable to locate responsive documents.”
Correspondence from USPS officials to BV resident MaryAnn Uzelac in 2016 claimed that town residents are not entitled to free post office box services due to the results of a 1997 survey.
The correspondence referenced an email from Salida resident and former Nathrop postmaster Linda Eggleston. This email allegedly reported that BV residents voted against receiving home delivery services from the USPS in 1997.
A Times article from August, 1997 reported the opposite.
The Postal Service also said it could not find records of Eggleston’s email, according to results of a previous Times FOIA request, and an official stated electronic records are often not retained beyond 3 years.
Eggleston has been unreachable for comment.
Numerous USPS officials have delayed and declined to answer when asked if survey results in favor of home delivery should have resulted in free post office box services for BV residents.
“It’s a legal opinion between your lawyers and our lawyers,” said David Rupert, USPS Strategic Communications director for the CO/WY district.
At the end of August, 2021, fees more than doubled for BV residents’ post office boxes. The increases resulted from BV’s post office being redesignated from a market-dominant to competitive fee group.
In total, 227 post offices across the nation were redesignated. USPS officials also have not answered whether all 227 saw PO box rates more than double.
