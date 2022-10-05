The town of Buena Vista received a notification from the United States Post Office on Sept. 23 that it would be offering free delivery service, a change that had been protested and championed for more than 6 years by the BV Citizens for a Better Post Office.
“This has been a protracted effort over a period of years. It intensified when post office box rates rose so drastically in the last 2 years. I thought the rates were unfair at any level for those of us that had no choice. They became unacceptable,” Mary Ann Uzelac, founder of BV Citizens for a Better Post Office, said.
The group has gone through several avenues trying to promote this change to the local post office – mailing several signed complaints, reaching out to U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and protesting in front of the local post office.
Most recently the group had sent a letter to Sen. Bennet, asking that action be taken against the post office after having not received any answers or communication from it.
Along with efforts of the group, the change was helped by the efforts of ex-town administrator of Buena Vista Phillip Puckett, who, along with other administrators of other towns, had several meetings with the USPS representatives.
“I’m grateful for town support and the support of Senator Bennet’s team. No one quit. In fact, the energy kept rising. I think that’s what brought us a favorable solution,” Uzelac said.
The post office will begin offering free P.O. boxes next year Jan. 2, to residents in the vicinity of zip code 81211. Only one P.O. box will be assigned per household, and those whose box rent expires by Jan. 2 can apply for a free post office box.
“Now let’s hope the transition will be smooth. I hope the USPS communicates the process within the next couple of months so there isn’t any confusion on day 1,” Uzelac said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.