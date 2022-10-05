Mary Ann Uzelac protests the cost of forced post office box rentals

Mary Ann Uzelac, creator of Facebook group of BV Citizens for a Better Post Office, stands on the corner of West Brookdale Avenue and U.S. Highway 24 protesting the cost of forced post office box rentals.

 Michael A Rodriguez

The town of Buena Vista received a notification from the United States Post Office on Sept. 23 that it would be offering free delivery service, a change that had been protested and championed for more than 6 years by the BV Citizens for a Better Post Office.

“This has been a protracted effort over a period of years. It intensified when post office box rates rose so drastically in the last 2 years. I thought the rates were unfair at any level for those of us that had no choice. They became unacceptable,” Mary Ann Uzelac, founder of BV Citizens for a Better Post Office, said.

