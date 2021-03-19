Poncha Springs collected $410,357.86 in sales tax in 2020, higher than the $291,260.11 collected in 2019, town administrator Brian Berger reported.
He said, however, the overall increase in taxes collected in 2020 compared to 2019 is difficult to analyze due to a number of factors.
New businesses not yet in operation in 2019 helped fuel the increase from 2019 to 2020.
Conversely, Berger said, smaller businesses such as restaurants and small retailers were negatively impacted by closures and reduced capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions put in place in March 2020, resulting in lower sales tax numbers from that sector.
Increased collections from online retailers such as Amazon.com helped to partially offset those lower numbers.
While COVID-19 restrictions hurt smaller businesses throughout 2020, the town’s larger contributors were for the most part in operation during that time, including the lumber yard, hardware store, liquor stores, manufactures, gas stations, the recreational vehicle dealership and the grocery store.
Berger said, “Depending on the restrictions that are in place in the coming months we should be able to start seeing numbers that are more easily comparable year over year.”
The most recent disbursement from the state for sales tax collected in January totaled $36,351.33, which was more than January 2020 at $28,283.25.
