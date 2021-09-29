Following a presentation by Chaffee County Housing Director Becky Gray on the activities of the Chaffee County Housing Authority, the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees voted once again Monday to not join the multi-jurisdictional housing authority and to revisit the question in a year.
Gray gave trustees an update of projects the housing authority is pursuing.
Trustee Dean Edwards said he thought the wisest course of action, especially in light of the absence of two board members, was to wait.
He said it was premature to join.
“If Poncha doesn’t join now that doesn’t hinder what you do,” Edwards told Gray.
The board previously declined joining the housing authority in September 2020.
In other business trustees approved the Crossroads Village Phase 2 subdivision improvements agreement.
The 2020 audit was also approved. Mayor Ben Scanga said the auditor told him the town was in “good financial shape.”
Consideration of a preliminary plat for Halley’s Corner was tabled until the Oct. 25 meeting.
