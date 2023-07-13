Places to Age, a steering committee-turned-nonprofit, is ready to take on bringing affordable assisted living to Chaffee County.
“These places for assisted living and memory care are a way to continue socialization,” said co-chair Andy Bruno, “We know how healthy that is for people’s mental health, not being isolated in their home.”
“These are people that love to hike and be on the river, and they are also people that came to this county with expertise,” said Cheryl Brown-Kovacic, PhD, at the June 13 Buena Vista trustees meeting. “Many of our retirees and older residents have started nonprofits, have volunteered in nonprofits, have shared their expertise county-wide and have really, I think, made a better quality of life in our county through all of their efforts.
“They also have a sense of place, and a sense of place is really important when you get to our age,” she said. “We also have a lot of good friends and a support system, and we would like to age with those good friends and that support system.”
Around 27% of the county’s population is 65 or older compared to 15% for the whole state, and that number is only expected to grow. Due to the lack of options, older individuals seeking assisted living options are often forced to leave.
“The growth rate for plus-65 (people) in the county is projected at 2-3%, so we think we will be easily at 7000 by 2040,” Bruno said during the meeting. “We have to plan accordingly. If we don’t have a continuum of care services for this group of people, we’re going to look back in 20 years and say, ‘What were we thinking?’ We really we should have started this 10 years ago. We’ve got to get our hands around this now. The services for this population, because that population isn’t going away, other than being forced to move out of town. So we need the services.”
The senior demographic also owns 2600 homes and rents 360 units, which Brown-Kovacic said could ease the housing shortage once additional assisted living is implemented.
After visiting municipalities’ and commissioners’ meetings, gearing up to help educate Chaffee residents of all ages on the importance of assisted living opportunities.
“It’s time to take the issue to the citizenry,” Bruno said, “In particular, we think it’s very important … for the working group, the 30- to 50-year-olds, and educating them on why a facility like this will help them and their families. That’s our next 4 months, making sure the working person understands why this is an important issue for them.”
Assisted living options allow families to stay closer together, Bruno said.
“When somebody turns to the point where they assisted living or memory care, it’s not just those people who are affected, it’s those that love them,” she said. “The whole family starts to feel the stress of this need. When we say this is needed for 65 and older people, it’s needed for the whole family.”
“People chose to come here,” Dubin said. “They don’t want to have to leave when they’re in their 80s because there’s no option for them. They either stay in a house that’s too big for them to take care of, and we don’t have enough home healthcare workers, or the only thing they can do is leave. We want and need them to contribute to economics, as volunteers and make this community the generous, giving place it is. If we can help provide total community services for people and keep them here, that would be terrific.”
Assisted living would offer independent living with support and such as assistance with medication management, meals, activities of daily living, transportation, recreation, health and wellness, personalized care, access to services and 24-hour emergency response.
A memory care facility would provide specialized safe, long-term care with a stimulating environment for people with dementia or other memory-related conditions. The memory care facility would provide services like meals, help with personal tasks, activities and therapists designed to boost cognition and extra structure from staff with specialized training.
For Phase 1, Places to Age said they imagine starting with 30-35 assisted living units and an addition 10-15 units of memory care, starting nearer to the hospital before growing to Buena Vista. The memory care unit was also discontinued at Columbine Manor.
“We’ve tried every way we can think of to keep people in their homes,” said Mary Bouldin at the June 13 meeting. “What we’re talking about is the middle between independent living and skilled nursing and that’s this piece that’s really big that’s missing, assisted living.”
Places to Age is exploring a wide variety of funding options. Proposition 123, a state program, has opened the door to additional funding opportunities. If within a 5-year period, Bruno said, the development plan is underway and building permitting begins within 10 years, the Prop 123 loan would be forgiven.
“The winds have shifted slightly in that there is now Prop 123,” Bruno said. “We’re encouraged by the ability to possibly, with 123, have more affordable housing as relates to seniors. We’re looking at land trust models. We’re looking at many, many ways of getting this funded. … So many people in our county in the 65+ are also in the category of needing affordable housing, so this lets us blend senior living with affordable housing.”
The development could also provide housing for the workers in those assisted living communities.
“It would be a complex where workers and their children have daycare, where they have affordable housing and work, whether in memory care or assisted living. So this is a longer-term project that we’re excited about, but you got to start somewhere,” Bruno said. “If we start today, we’ll have something in 10, 15 years or so.”
Visit www.placestoage.org to learn more, donate or get involved.
Places to Age is currently exploring three potential options, including a site near the HRRMC campus and acreage in the future South Ark development in Salida, with plans to expand up to Buena Vista later.
“They all have they’re own idiosyncrasies and timeframes, and it would be really nice to have a site selected,” Dubin said. “Then we can be much more specific on the size and type of facility we’re planning. They hope to have that selection date, if not by the fourth quarter of this year, by the first quarter of next year. That will help people really be able to get their hands on where the project is going to be.”
During a recent presentation to the county commissioners, Bruno said, the hospital board expressed willingness to work with Places to Age in developing a potential plan there.
“That was very encouraging for us,” she said. “It’s about keeping awareness of the issue up in the county so these actions can take place. We’re thrilled that hospital management is stepping up to this.”
At another site, they’ll be applying to a land banking program, and they expect to know by December whether the funds will come through for the 30 acres they’re looking at.
“We would love a scenario where the hospital proceeded with assisted living and memory care at the hospital and then we were able to do a bigger continuum of care at the tree property,” Bruno said. “Now, if neither of those comes to fruition, we’re hoping we get some amount of land in South Ark to be able to build a facility there. It’s a matter of seeing what comes through.”
Places to Age is also working with the Chaffee County Community Foundation, Chaffee Housing Trust and Chaffee Housing Authority, HRRMC, Chaffee County Public Health and the Age Strong Coalition, the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments and Chaffee’s commissioners and municipalities.
“It sounds trite, but it’s a team effort at the commissioner level, at the municipal level,” Bruno said. “We all have to be able to come up with creative ways of getting this funded and funded.”
For their next major push, Dubin said, they’ll be focusing on outreach and community input. Places to Age will have booths at farmers’ markets and events like the upcoming Salida Arts Festival and will attend local meetings for the Optimists’ and Rotary clubs.
“We’re really trying to get this community awareness, and we’ll have a questionnaire for people to fill out,” Dubin said. “We’ve been so pleased that people say they recognize the aging (population) and the need for this. We’re asking, ‘When would you be interested in something like this? Has this impacted you and your family?’”
Places to Age can also be contacted at 719-209-7118 or at info@placestoage.org
