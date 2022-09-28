The Peak to Peak Pickleball Club held an opening dedication Wednesday, Sept. 21, for the town’s six new pickleball courts as more than 100 people attended the opening.
The dedication began with remarks by Leonard Davis the new courts Chairman of the Peak to Peak Pickleball Club who thanked the efforts and work of everyone who had helped in getting the new courts built.
Stephanie McDonald the USPA pickleball ambassador also spoke during the ceremony as did Earl Richmond the Buena Vista Recreation special projects manager.
“This all started 4 years ago when Earl Richmond at BV Rec told us to go raise seed money if we really wanted to see this happen. We did, and it has happened. We are so excited,” McDonald said.
Finishing with the opening remarks the club revealed a photo of the dedication plaque that will be placed at the courts.
The plaque is being cast by Bronze Memorials Inc., and will be mounted on a granite boulder next to the courts entrance. After unveiling the plaque Davis presented Richmond with a golden pickleball paddle trophy as a thank you to BV Rec for helping in getting the courts built.
“The new courts which cost $330,000 were a real partnership effort between the town of Buena Vista, Chaffee County and Peak To Peak Pickleball Club,” said Davis.
Once the plaque was revealed members of the Peak to Peak Pickleball Club members each grabbed a pair of scissors and cut the ceremonial ribbon opening the courts.
Immediately afterward an opening game was held between Earl Richmond, Stephanie McDonald, Jennifer Eggleston and Alex Ware.
Originally professional pickleball players were to grace the court’s opening but had declined to play after learning of the rain storm forecasted for the day that would have made it impossible for them to play on the court.
The weather held for the opening ceremony allowing players to hold the opening game without problem. Davis was supposed to play in the opening game but was medically unable to play, prompting him to substitute Earl Richmond in his place.
“This is a real important recreation addition to our river park. Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, and we are pleased that our small mountain town now has the finest pickleball facility within 100 miles in any direction. It will get a lot of good use for years to come,” Richmond said.
Attending the opening was Mayor Libby Fay, town administrator Lisa Parnell-Rowe, town treasurer Phillip Puckett, trustee Mark Jenkins and trustee Sue Cobb.
“I think it’s absolutely amazing and one of the things I noticed about this community is just the large amount of volunteerism. The community really pulls together for various causes and I think this is a really good example of that. I think this ceremony is representative of how organized and how wonderful this group is because it was an amazing event,” Parnell-Rowe said.
