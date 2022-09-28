The Peak to Peak Pickleball Club poses with a crowd of over 100 people

The Peak to Peak Pickleball Club poses with a crowd of over 100 people who came out to participate in the dedication of the newly opened pickleball courts. The crowd also included members of the Buena Vista recreation information center, the board of trustees and town staff.

 Michael A.Rodriguez

The Peak to Peak Pickleball Club held an opening dedication Wednesday, Sept. 21, for the town’s six new pickleball courts as more than 100 people attended the opening.

The dedication began with remarks by Leonard Davis the new courts Chairman of the Peak to Peak Pickleball Club who thanked the efforts and work of everyone who had helped in getting the new courts built.

