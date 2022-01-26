The Sangre De Cristo Electric Association’s monthly board meeting was held on Jan. 26. More members attended the (virtual) meeting than usual, as SDCEA announced rate restructuring in late December that has caused a bit of controversy among the membership.
A petition opposing the rate changes has been circulating online for a little over a week. It appears to have been created by Buena Vista resident Tom Plant, who could not be reached for comment.
A bit less than 12 hours prior to the meeting, the petition had 570 signers.
“I appreciate the effort that people are trying to communicate with us, but we don’t know who it is,” said SDCEA CEO Paul Erickson. “That doesn’t mean we don’t value it but we can’t introduce it to the record.”
Erickson said that many signatures were unverifiable and some appeared to originate from out of country. He also noted that social media is a problematic way to communicate with SDCEA.
“We have ways for members to interact with us. One is to come to monthly board meetings that are always open to the membership,” he said.
The petition has been shared on Facebook in the What’s Happening in BV group, both in standalone posts and in replies to discussions about the rates. Posts about the rate changes and the petition have generated hundreds of comments.
“We are hoping this will provide feedback to the Board of Directors that they did not solicit prior to adopting these changes,” said Jane Shoemaker in a post sharing the petition.
Sangre De Cristo Electric Assn., Inc., the official Facebook account for the association, replied in the discussion to invite members to the board meeting.
“The January 26 SDCEA board meeting will be held virtually and open to members, consumers and members of the media. To register, please call us at 719-395-2412 or contact us at info@myelectric.coop no later than 5 p.m. January 25, 2022,” they said on Jan. 20.
The petition can be viewed at bit.ly/3AvZAbE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.