George Blake, 99 year old Pearl Harbor veteran and survivor, presented a bottle before assembled veterans at the Elks Club Wednesday night.
Blake said the bottle was part of a traditional toast given to the last man to survive a battle to toast those who did not survive the battle.
Pearl Harbor is the battle that thrust the United States into World War II when the Imperial Navy of Japan launched an attack on Hawaii Dec. 7 1941.
Blake came by the bottle of 130 year old La Maison Godet Cognac in 1971 by way of a widow from Camp Lake Havasu who had the bottle but didn’t know what to do with it.
He took the bottle to another veteran who told him about the tontine.
The bottle it turns out was meant to be used for the last man standing toast, honoring those who did not survive the attack on Pearl Harbor.
A tontine is typically used to describe an investment plan in which a number of people place money into a trust.
The trust pays out over time but as each person dies the trust pays a little more to each person and the deceased is crossed off the list. The last person to live is the beneficiary of the entire trust.
Blake said that the definition of tontine in the matter of the cognac is a loose definition only. No money is exchanged, just the bottle of congac.
Blake said he decided to share the toast with the veterans at the Veterans Day dinner.
Blake read out loud from a note he earlier jotted down, “we lost 109 marines, 218 army, 2,008 navy sailors and military families” in the battle of Pearl Harbor.
“To those who didn’t make it, I salute you all,” he said raising his glass. Those assembled drank to the toast.
The Veterans Day dinner was hosted by the Salida Elks Lodge. Dinner was prepared by Karen Hasselbrink and her family, Carl, Yogi and Val. Additional volunteers helped serve the meal.
Veterans and their families were also treated to a small gift called a “lagniappe,” which including notepads, tissues and a key chain/manicure set.
Vietnam veteran Carl Hasselbrink said the lagniappe is a Cajun tradition of giving a small gift.
