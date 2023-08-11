The Peak to Peak Pickleball Club raised over $2,700 to support the fight against Alzheimer’s. On July 26th PPR Certified Instructor Jim Kochanski donated his time to lead a clinic for twenty-eight participants supported by eight club volunteers. Funds were raised through the clinic fees, generous donations and an anonymous match. As pickleball continues to grow, the Peak to Peak Pickleball Club is looking for opportunities to support community initiatives through these types of fundraisers. Donations are being accepted through August 11th at the Peak to Peak Club website: https://peaktopeakpickleball.com/Donate
featured
Peak to Peak raises $2,700 for Alzheimer’s
- Special to The Times
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.