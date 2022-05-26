The 50th annual Buena Vista High School Creative Arts Fair celebrated the students’ talents of both past and present.
The gym was filled with the hard work of the high school students from this year. Near the entrance, there was also a large photo display showcasing student projects from the 1970s to the present.
Wood shop and metal shop projects tended to take the entire second semester to complete – in some cases, such as senior Jaesa Embry’s entertainment center, right up to the start of the Creative Arts Fair.
Embry built this piece to replace the one she bought from Walmart a few years ago. She said she feels “relieved but also excited about what I have and proud of what I made.”
Sophomore Keyden Schneiter also worked on his project, a corner desk, right up to the last possible day. He’s proud to at least have a piece that stands.
“There ended up being faults with it, but half the project – half the battle – is just fighting with the wood and figuring it out. I had to figure out bits and pieces that ended up not working – being too long, being too short – and working around it to make it the best it could be,” he says.
“Overall, I think it’s the best I could have gotten given the fact that I’m a one-man army and how much I had to do with it,” Schneiter adds. “It’s one of the biggest projects among the sophomore class.”
In the metals section, a 55-gallon drum grill made by Levi Starr was on display. Despite not being finished, the project was acknowledged for the amount of work Starr put in after receiving a traumatic brain injury snowboarding during the winter.
After spending half the school year on his hexagonal firewood box, sophomore Colton Montoya feels good about the work he put in and the final result, especially after it received a Superior award from judges.
“Overall, this project was not too challenging at all, but the most challenging part was tacking up the hexagon shape to the correct 60-degree angles,” he says. “I feel great that I won the Superior award and I’m glad that the judges recognize my hard work and great welds.”
Some, like senior Pyper Curry, entered multiple projects, including a realism piece and a few fanarts.
“We did encaustic which is a mix between wax and artwork we’ve done in the past,” she said. “We kind of just did a collage with that, and then we did one where we took canvas or paper and then stitched a design into it using thread and whatever other media we wanted to.”
The wax was the most challenging to work with “because it dried in a film-type thing where I wanted it to be a bit more clear than film looking,” she adds. “It was a bit harder to get it looking clear, but it worked in the end.”
In following her passion, Curry feels this is the best work she’s done in 4 years of art. “Some of the realism was I got into Chinese dramas and wanted to draw the actors that I really enjoyed. I just wanted to get back into fanart because it’s a lot of fun for me and it helps a lot with getting into art and drawing the basics and everything. I was glad to be able to put that back into my life.”
Senior Claire Groth was involved in Woods I, Advanced Art and, for one semester, Ceramics, and she entered projects for each. In addition to 2D art, her works include numerous ceramics such as cheese plates, birdhouses and planters, a wooden desk, a side table and a small box, the latter two made from scrap wood. She especially likes her ceramic planters.
“They are super cute in the way that they have faces and little legs. When you add a plant to them, it looks like they have some kind of hair. I think that’s cute,” she says. “Making them, it was my first time using a different technique. Typically, we just use pinch pots where you just pinch it out and up, but for this one I got to roll out a slab of clay and cut it to size and build it from the slab.”
Her biggest challenge came from building her desk in wood shop. That project was much larger than anything she was used to.
“Having to really make something large and not small, I realized that, in it, I made a lot of mistakes but I’m okay with those mistakes,” she says. “I’m only in Woods I, so if I had another 4 years, I would realize that I can’t make those mistakes again and put out the best work at that time.
“Since I’m only at this skill level, I put out the best that I could, so those little mistakes are just reminders for me to get better.”
“As always, the sheer talent, hard work and creativity of our students continues to impress,” says BVHS guidance counselor Jeanne Shane. “The passion that our shops and art teachers have for their vocations shines through when viewing the projects our students create. We have impressive teachers, programs and talented students. Put them together and…magic happens.”
