The Colorado Department of Transportation will soon begin passing lane construction along US Highway 50. The US 50 Passing Lane project will take place from Mile Points 134.6 to 136, located 25 miles west of Gunnison and near Blue Mesa reservoir. The passing lane construction is located on US 50 from MP 134.6 to 136. The project also includes removal and replacement of 39 guardrail end anchors east and west of passing lane construction. The guardrail work is to be completed from MP 128.31 to 139.07.
Work will begin March 20, weather permitting, for clearing and grub work. The project will pause and resume as weather permits. Project completion is anticipated in early October 2023. There will be an 11’ lane width restriction for the duration of the project. The project is part of CDOT’s 10-Year Plan.
The US 50 Passing Lanes project is located east of the ongoing US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon project. The US 50 Passing Lane project team will work to minimize traffic impacts during closures or other major traffic impacts from the Little Blue Creek Canyon project. More info about the US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon project can be found at www.us50info.com.
The passing lane project team will stay in close contact with CDOT maintenance crews in the event of Interstate 70 closures in Glenwood Canyon. This coordination will help the project team prepare for detour traffic during extended I-70 closures.
From March 20 – May 31, daytime work will occur Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until a half hour before sunset. After May 31 daytime work will occur Monday through Friday from approximately 7 a.m. and end a half hour before sunset, approx. 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday work may occur if necessary.
Motorists should plan for reduced speeds of 40 mph and intermittent single-lane, alternating traffic through the work zone throughout the duration of the project. Both directions of traffic will be affected. Traffic impacts will be minimal until August when the asphalt paving work is set to begin. Delays of up to 15 minutes are anticipated, motorists are to follow directions from flaggers on site. The project team will stay in close contact with CDOT maintenance crews in the event of US 50 closures in the Curecanti National Recreation Area. This coordination will help the project team prepare for detour traffic during US 50 closures.
The US 50 Gunnison County Passing Lane Project will reconstruct and improve safety on US 50. Safety improvements will include the construction of a passing lane along with the removal and replacement of 39 guardrail end anchors. These improvements are designed to give motorists wider roads to travel on during inclement weather and higher traffic volumes and to prevent road erosion. The resurfacing and widening will create smoother pavement and improved driving conditions, while adding chain-up areas will significantly improve safety for travelers when weather conditions suddenly change.
