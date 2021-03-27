The Poncha Springs construction boom is chugging along, despite the considerable challenges of the pandemic. Town Administrator Brian Berger reported great strides in residential construction but noted that the many unknowns and restrictions imposed on businesses by the pandemic have put some commercial developments on hold.
Since 2016, about 140 residential units in new subdivisions have been built. Berger said the new tally of “shovel-ready” constructable lots is 392: 160 single-family, 54 pocket neighborhood units, 44 duplex units (22 duplexes) and 134 multi-family units.
In contrast, expanded retail options at the Poncha Town Center – current home of LaGree’s Food Store and True Value Hardware – are on hold.
Potential tenants in the Tailwinds commercial strip mall, current home of Anytime Fitness, including an eco-friendly dry cleaners, have opted out for now.
The projected development of additional work-and-live units planned by Harder-Diesslin Development Group at Halley’s Avenue and CR 120 has been scrapped; that land is back on the market.
But change will come, and town leadership has taken major steps to accommodate future growth, Berger said. Water storage and pumping capacities have tripled over the last five years.
Town staffing has grown from four full-time equivalent positions to six. The town’s contract with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement can be expanded. And on Sunday, the Chaffee County Fire Protection District will break ground on an addition to Fire Station 4 next to the Poncha Springs Town Hall to create living quarters for six additional firefighters who will work with the current volunteer force.
Here’s a rundown of Poncha Springs construction projects under way or in the planning phase:
Colorado Outpost. Western Archery has recently started construction of a 20,000 square foot building at the northeast corner of the north U.S. 285 and U.S. 50 intersection.
Colorado Outpost will house a 5,000 square foot Western Recreation Industries (WRI) outdoor products retail store. The remaining 15,000 square feet will be allocated to an indoor archery range, offices and warehouse space for Western Archery’s distribution business.
Interchange. The Colorado Department of Transportation’s plans for a permanent stoplight/interchange at the north intersection of U.S. 285 and U.S. 50 is still in the conceptual stage.
CDOT has a lot of work to do, but Berger said he anticipates the work to have minimal impact on local landowners and businesses.
At the earliest, construction would start in summer/fall 2022. The plan is to realign the highway to the east across from Kimberlin Lane on property already owned by the state. (See CDOT illustration – an early concept draft that’s subject to change.)
Monarch Crossing. Berger expects full occupancy of the 34 live/work homes on Halley’s Drive off CR 120 by this spring or summer.
Crossroads Village. Infrastructure for phase one – 23 lots, nine building permits for single-family homes – has been completed. The subdivision plan west of U.S. 285 on Hoover Circle will have 46 lots when done.
Quarry Station. Situated just north of Crossroads Village and north of Poplar Avenue, the subdivision is planned for 54 single-family quarter-acre lots with modular homes on permanent foundations, 36 multi-family units and one commercial site.
Phase one – 20 single-family homes – is done. Infrastructure for phases two and three are under way. There’s no activity as yet on the multi-family or commercial lots.
Hoover Ranch Park. Quarry Station and Crossroads Village developments contributed funds and/or acreage to roughly double the size and improve the park on Evans Avenue. Those improvements include a new playground, basketball court, benches, picnic tables, water fountain, split-rail fence and a large covered pavilion.
Tailwind Village. The 158-unit subdivision is located east of Poncha Springs Lane and south of U.S. 50 has 88 building permits active: 32 multi-family units, 14 single-family units and 42 duplex units (21 duplexes).
Poncha Meadows. Infrastructure for three of the four phases is done; infrastructure for the fourth is expected to be done by this spring or summer. The 129-lot subdivision north of CR 128 is planned for 54 units clustered in pocket neighborhoods, 75 residential lots and a new 1.4-acre park. Four single-family home building permits have been issued.
De Anza Vista Apartments. Six additional multi-family Low-income Housing Tax Credit units have been completed at Poncha Springs Lane south of U.S. 50.
Spartan Heights. Two single-family units, three duplexes (six homes) and four multi-family affordable housing units for Salida School District staff on Hulbert Avenue west of U.S. 285 are done. The one remaining lot is the site for a joint project between Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity and the Salida School District.
Ute Subdivision. No work yet under way on the 20.4-acre parcel located between Halley’s Avenue and Tomsland Lane between county roads 120 and 128. The Salida Housing Development Corp. is considering a Low-income Tax Credit project of 50 units on one of the three lots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.