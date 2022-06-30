Here are the top items from the June 15 Buena Vista Planning and Zoning meeting:
1 The committee reviewed the 2021 Three Mile Plan and made changes to start making a rough draft for a 2022 plan that will better reflect the Inter-Governmental Agreement between the town and the county.
Changes include area 10 being deleted, area 7 being split into two parts, area 8 being expanded and Buena Vista Sanitation District’s and town’s water pressure zones being added as an additional map.
Area 10 is being deleted due to a better understanding that the town owns the majority of the land. Area 10 is now envisioned for use as a medium density housing development and new neighborhood park with Peaks View Trail connections.
Area 7 was split to show the differences between town adjacent land and non-town adjacent land. The new sections now labeled as area 2 and area 3 will each be treated according to their different standards.
Area 2 will continued to be used for low density development honoring the current developments in the area.
Area 3 will be used for a medium density housing development filling in the currently low density areas and new streets connected to CR 306.
Area 8 which is now labeled Area 1 was expanded in order to encompass land to the west of CR 319 and south of the Colorado Center PUD near the airport.
The vision for this area is to expand the commercial district to the north of the existing highway commercial zone and provide a multi-family housing development for the local work force.
This rough draft of the new 2022 Three Mile Plan will be worked on more in the coming months before it is presented to the planning and zoning committee and the board of trustees for adoption.
