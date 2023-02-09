Colorado Center

The Colorado Center PUD was originally agreed upon in 2007. A new rezoning to Light Industrial would simplify future development efforts and open the area up for more opportunities.

 Courtesy image

The town of Buena Vista, as the official applicant with the authorization and support of all but one of the property owners in the Colorado Center PUD, requested the town rezone the PUD near Gregg Drive to Light Industrial.

Other co-applicants include Mitch Southard and Dan Cooper; Fading West Homes, LLC; Deerhammer Rackhouse, LLC; Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity and River Mountain Recreation, LLC.

