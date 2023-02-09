The town of Buena Vista, as the official applicant with the authorization and support of all but one of the property owners in the Colorado Center PUD, requested the town rezone the PUD near Gregg Drive to Light Industrial.
Other co-applicants include Mitch Southard and Dan Cooper; Fading West Homes, LLC; Deerhammer Rackhouse, LLC; Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity and River Mountain Recreation, LLC.
The rezoning was originally proposed by town staff in a January 2022 letter to original owner Ronald Southard after a meeting with him highlighted the challenges that the current status of the PUD posed to the desired development he envisioned.
Southard’s original PUD was approved in 2007. Though the phases of development were supposed to have been completed by 2009, the development went much slower than anticipated.
Upon Southard’s passing last year, his estate led by his son Mitch Southard and realtor Dan Cooper decided to pursue the rezoning application and aided town staff in coordinating and gathering authorizations from the other property owners.
According to planning director Joseph Teipel, based on legal counsel given by the town attorney, the town of Buena Vista really felt the town itself should be the primary applicant in this case.
“Not only do we own property in the PUD, but we also, as staff and as tax-paid resources of this community, hold rationale and a reason for wanting this rezone,” Teipel said. “The primary desire from the town side is simplifying … not only potential development moving forward, but also the review processes, the steps that the development has to go through, therefore lowering taxpayer burden on reviewing all those applications.”
Teipel said a desire for a simpler process was shared by the other co-applicants and property owners in the PUD.
“It will not change life for those that have current developments and current uses on the property,” he said, “but it has the opportunity to simplify life for folks that want to do something with their property.”
“There’s sort of a grand vision around it,” Mitch Southard said. “(Ronald Southard) wanted to bring in a senior citizens’ home and potentially additional college housing and things like that. So the bylaws around the PUD were kind of centered around that grand vision. In looking over the future and discussing with Joseph (Teipel) and Mr. Cooper, it was fairly apparent that I don’t think we’re going to get to the benefits of that grand vision, particularly without dad at the helm anymore. … Really all of that could have been done, in reality, under an industrial (zoning).
“We think, both for the existing development there and the undeveloped land going forward, we kind of feel at this moment in history that the burdens placed by the PUD outweigh the benefits that it provides for the likely development going forward,” he said, “both from the perspective of we the landowners of those properties, as well as the town itself. … That’s why we would like to see it rezoned to Light Industrial, which will I think works best for any potential developers for our remaining land, as well as not really impact the current uses.”
“The vision was excellent, and the context in which it was brought forward was appropriate as a PUD,” Teipel said. “Under our previous land use code, many of the things that the Colorado Center wanted to do could not have been done.”
Cooper, a realtor with Summit Realty, agreed with Southard that the original vision for the area would be more difficult to accomplish now and suggested that the town might find a way to include affordable housing.
“I have worked with Ron over the last 3-to-4 years on a number of projects, Colorado Center being one, and while I think he would agree with Mitch that his vision was right on the money back in the day, it’s become more and more difficult to realize,” Cooper said. “So I think this is a very good resolution. It provides some flexibility.”
The CO Center PUD was originally approved in 2007, and the town adopted its Unified Development Code in 2018. The UDC makes space for a number of options that wouldn’t have originally been available.
“Many of the things that were not present before, that were the reason for the PUD to come into existence from a legal perspective, are in existence today thanks to that unified development code,” Teipel said. He also clarified that the original development agreement provided vested rights to Ron Southard for 20 years from its approval.
“On the one hand, they guarantee that the landowners will be subject to the development agreement in the PUD only, not any changes from our zoning code of the town for 20 years. On the other hand, it places the restriction that for those 20 years, they must comply with all aspects of that development agreement, even if they no longer apply or might not be the best thing for that property.”
Though there was concern about the loss of open space, as PUDs and Light Industrial zones have different open space requirements, Teipel said the town could ask them to build and dedicate public space as desired. A good amount of the area also does not have water or sewer infrastructure, which would be an added challenge.
“Like the open space, we’re in theory losing a commitment to build that waterline,” Teipel said. “The reality is that over the past 17 years, it hasn’t been built, it has increased in cost, it is a burden on potentially town, potentially taxpayers, potentially future developers that figure out that challenge in our water system.”
Nine out of the ten owners in the current PUD are in agreement with the proposal. Any property owner that wishes after the rezone to be out from under the development agreement and its requirements will have to choose to sign a termination agreement. Until they do that, the development agreement requirements will still be on their property.
The commission moved to recommend approval of the rezoning with conditions, the motion carrying unanimously. The conditions listed are:
1) The Southard estate must satisfactorily resolve the minor discrepancies in the legal description(s) of the parcels it owns within the PUD.
2) All owners who wish to not be subject to the rules of the CO Center Development Agreement must sign a termination agreement.
The recommendation to rezone the Colorado Center will go to the board of trustees next. It will take effect after 30 days, if approved.
