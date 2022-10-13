Crossings proposed plan

Here are the top items from the Oct. 11 town trustee meeting:

 1 The board of trustees looked at a request from PCG One, LLC for a second 6-month extension to allow the retail marijuana store a chance to finish meeting conditions for its license. The board had previously approved a 6-month extension to Nov. 9 for the business in April 26 this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.