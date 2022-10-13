Here are the top items from the Oct. 11 town trustee meeting:
1 The board of trustees looked at a request from PCG One, LLC for a second 6-month extension to allow the retail marijuana store a chance to finish meeting conditions for its license. The board had previously approved a 6-month extension to Nov. 9 for the business in April 26 this year.
The town staff was confident in the project’s near completion and recommended a motion to approve.
“Currently in this process, we’re almost $20,000 in, and I imagine we’ll have another $20,000 to $25,000 before we get our doors open and are allowed to proceed,” said Adam Paul of PCG One.
He pointed out that the entire property is not properly subdivided, so once this project is finished, he plans to help with the other properties, bringing everything into compliance with the town and creating “a win-win for everybody.”
“We certainly never thought coming into this that we’d be here again, but we are committed. We’re excited to be part of the community and given this opportunity,” he added.
Trustee Cindie Swisher said that, as a business owner, she can relate to the difficulties of getting business ready to open, but she needed to ask if he was sure another 6 months would suffice. Paul confirmed that completion would be possible in 6 months.
The motion to approve this request passed unanimously.
2 Mayor Libby Fay began a public hearing for an amendment to the Unified Development Code to clarify regulations relating to encroachments into the setback. Planning director Joseph Teipel gave a short presentation for the proposed amendment.
“Our current zoning code … really reflects on and regulates and shows compliance on things outside the walls of your home, within your property lines,” he said. “In this case if we’re thinking about an old town lot north of the elementary school, those setbacks are 3 feet on each side. So we’re really not talking about much space between a building and a potential fence, even as level as 6 feet between two properties.”
The amendment would clarify permissible setback encroachments and allow flexibility in home design while remaining consistent with the UDC.
Town attorney Jeff Parker pointed out a discrepancy in the ordinance which should have read Section 16.02.2.8.2.C. The motion to adopt the ordinance was amended to include the requested edit and passed unanimously.
3 Town treasurer Phillip Puckett presented a first draft of the 2023 budget to the board, covering each fund planned up to this meeting.
The board motioned to set the 2023 proposed budget for public hearings for Oct. 25, Nov. 8, Nov. 22 and Dec. 13. In the meantime, the board will be utilizing ClearGov to view and base questions on the proposed funding.
4 The board considered Resolution No. 68 in support of Chaffee Housing Authority Ballot Issue 6A which would improve the availability of affordable housing in Chaffee County.
“Especially, it provides a means of providing revenues to the Chaffee Housing Authority which it will then use in a designated manner percentage wise to try to actually build or fund or help or make loans or remodel, whatever it is it takes to try to get some affordable housing and workforce housing here in Chaffee County,” Fay said.
This will lead to a mill levy of 3.5 mills, costing $9 per month to the average homeowner in the county and $32 per month for the average business owner.
Fay said she is very much in favor of supporting Ballot Issue 6A, feeling that CHA could make good progress with the right funding.
Trustee Sue Cobb agreed. “I feel like it is our biggest hope right now for getting a substantial amount of funding for housing. I agree that it won’t solve all our problems, but I can’t see anything that would be as remotely effective as this. It does throw back on business and homeowners, but I think it’s hopefully manageable for most and it will pay dividends well beyond what it costs people.”
The board motioned in approval of the resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.