The Buena Vista Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously agreed to lot 34, block 30 Amendment No. 2 which will accept rights-of-way for portions of Cedar Street and South Main Street.
This will plat lot 34, block 30 for the first time, which will be used in the clean up for the redevelopment of block 25. It will also fully plat Cedar Street and North Main Street.
