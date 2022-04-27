DENVER – Colorado river outfitters, including one headquartered in Buena Vista, and the federal government recently submitted their opposing arguments over a minimum wage dispute to an appeals court.
The outfitters are asking the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a Jan. 24 lower court ruling that denied their request for a court order, known as a preliminary injunction. It would have blocked the government’s new wage standard for the companies’ rafting guides.
In the meantime, however, the Denver-based appeals court gave the outfitters an important victory in February by temporarily blocking the wage increase while the appeal is being considered.
The outfitters, including Arkansas Valley Adventure company, doing business under the name AVA Rafting and Zipline, filed a lawsuit Dec. 7 to overturn the $15 per hour minimum wage requirement.
Duke Bradford, owner of the Buena Vista company, and Colorado River Outfitters Association are plaintiffs in addition to his company.
The non-profit association says it represents river rafting outfitters and has more than 150 companies as members. The vast majority operate on federal lands under special use permits from the U.S. Forest Service and/or Bureau of Land Management.
The federal government last year required the plaintiffs and certain other businesses to pay employees a minimum wage of $15 per hour, regardless of locality, and overtime wages of at least $22.50 per hour if they work more than 40 hours per week.
The increase was set to take effect Jan. 30, but the appeals court put it on hold while the case winds its way through the courts.
The association’s companies “typically pay their employee guides a flat fee on a per-trip basis,” the lawsuit states. “The guides are generally considered covered employees under the FLSA (Fair Labor Standards Act), and outfitters, therefore, calculate applicable federal minimum wages for the length of a trip and pay a fixed wage above that rate. The work is seasonal, and many guides work as many hours as they can through the busy season—almost always working more than 40 hours in a week.
“Increasing the wages for guides to $15 per hour and paying overtime based on that wage would dramatically alter the wage structure for (the association’s) members,” the lawsuit asserts. “The only way many of these outfitters could continue to operate would be to significantly raise the costs of their services.”
In their hundreds of pages of written arguments to the appeals court, the opposing sides disputed whether the Biden administration is within its legal authority to impose the wage standard.
The outfitters contend “there is no source of authority for this audacious rule.”
“Appellants simply use federal lands as a part of their businesses of guiding their clients on overnight river rafting trips and other recreational outings,” their brief states. “Appellants pay the government for the privilege.”
The government, on the other hand, contends wage requirement “is a straightforward exercise of the President’s authority to ‘prescribe policies and directives’ for contracting ‘that (he or she) considers necessary’ to advance the statutory objectives of economy and efficiency.”
The government contends that “the President reasonably determined that requiring the inclusion of a $15-minimum-wage clause in certain federal contracts would advance economy and efficiency because “(r)aising the minimum wage enhances worker productivity and generates higher-quality work by boosting workers’ health, morale, and effort; reducing absenteeism and turnover; and lowering supervisory and training costs.”
As expected, outfitters disagree. “The new wage rule is not necessary for economical and efficient procurement policy.”
The outfitter’s brief asks the appeals court to “order entry of an injunction prohibiting enforcement of DOL’s (Department of Labor) rule until a final judgment on the merits.
“Without an injunction, (outfitters) will suffer irreparable and unrecoverable harms,” they contend.
The government, to the contrary, told the appellate judges that “a broad injunction against the enforcement of the rule (would) exceed the Court’s constitutional jurisdiction” and that “the balance of equities and the public interest . . . would weigh heavily against it.”
Each side in the dispute wants the appeals to let them make oral arguments in addition to the newly submitted written arguments.
An attorney for the outfitters said earlier this year in a press statement that a decision by the court is not likely before fall.
Guides have weighed in on the dispute in various ways. In January, one guide told The Chaffee County Times he is “tired of being homeless and hungry just to do a job that I love and am good at,” he said. “Workers united hold a much greater pull than one individual asking for better pay, benefits or conditions.”
