Eight detainees and four staff members at Chaffee County Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19 during the weekend.
The entire 44 person inmate population was tested for the virus.
Only one of the positive cases was symptomatic a press release stated.
Those detainees affected are being physically separated from others at the jail facility in an isolation pod.
Staff members who have tested are isolating at home.
Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office command staff is working with Chaffee County Public Health to complete testing of the rest of the department’s staff members.
Public Health is also providing guidance for site level protections.
Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Detentions Center Commander Tracy Jackson said, “Detention Center staff continue to follow COVID precautions and protocols to minimize exposure and logistically accommodate those in isolation.
Medical staff is on hand every day to assess inmate status and attend to those who are symptomatic.”
