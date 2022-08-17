Ben Oswald, Salida High School’s longtime boys’ soccer coach, has retired.
“After 40 years, I figured it’s about time to stop,” Oswald said. “I’ve passed the torch on all of my soccer duties.
Updated: August 17, 2022 @ 3:20 pm
Ben Oswald, Salida High School's longtime boys' soccer coach, has retired.
“After 40 years, I figured it’s about time to stop,” Oswald said. “I’ve passed the torch on all of my soccer duties.
“It’s been a delightfully painful, truly challenging journey, especially for someone who didn’t touch a soccer ball until they were in their 20s.
“This has been all about the kids. There is no paycheck that is big enough for what they have meant to me. It was, first and foremost, about the kids.”
Former SHS player and assistant coach Aaron Dobson will take over as head coach of the high school boys’ team, and Scott McFarland took over Chaffee County United, which Oswald helped found, a few years ago.
“I started in 1982, a year after the start of the Salida Youth Soccer Association, which came about from a PE class that got some moms excited,” Oswald said. “I was out watching my eldest son practice where the pickleball courts are by Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center and thought I could be a better coach than the coach he had. I didn’t know a lot about the game, but I knew I could do better.
Oswald said he went to work for Colorado Youth Soccer in 1989-1990 and started teaching coaching courses for the next 22 years.
“I traveled all over the country, and out of the country, teaching teams,” he said. “I also served as interim director for 9 months, spending a lot of time in Denver.
“I don’t know why I stayed in Salida when my peers moved up. I have friends who work for the Colorado Rapids, some who work for other pro clubs.
“I realized, if you don’t coach in places like Salida, who will? I also realized there was no way I wanted to move to Denver.”
Oswald said before the founding of Chaffee County United, he and other dads would put together traveling teams.
“We’d cobble teams together and we had great fun, had some great moments, but didn’t really play very good soccer,” Oswald said. “Because of that experience, and wanting my eldest son to get to play in a real competitive match, we started working on what would eventually become CCU.”
Development of the county’s youth soccer program began in 1998, when Oswald began talks with Charlie and Trish Blake, who ran a youth soccer program in Buena Vista.
Oswald said the Blakes had similar enthusiasm for soccer but not as many kids and nobody playing after age 13.
“Everyone said we were crazy, that you couldn’t get BV and Salida to work together on sports,” Oswald said. “But after 2 years, CCU was born. We were funded officially in 1999 and had our first team in 2000.”
