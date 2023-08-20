The Buena Vista Optimist Club held its annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Collegiate Peaks Golf Course on Aug. 10. Participants, including players from the BVHS Golf Team, gathered into 18 teams for a two-person team scramble for 18 holes.
The Optimist Club is very grateful for the amazing support from local businesses, player participation and beautiful weather for the event.
Deanna Bodkins and John Mitchell took Closest to the Pin, and Jon Ail and Victoria Sigler took Closest to the Pond. Tracie Wilburn amd Josh McNichols won their respective Long Drives.
Victoria Sigler and Charlie Asher had the 1st place net score, and Kenny Martinez and Rick Brandenberg had the 2nd place net score. Tawny Peyton and Josh McNichols had the 1st place gross score, and Cullen Lyle and Casey Martin had the 2nd place gross score.
