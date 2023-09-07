Chaffee Arts’ 2023 Open Arts Show wrapped up after a successful weekend at the Heritage Museum. More than 70 works were on display, covering a wide variety of mediums and artists from the Arkansas Valley.
“The pieces reflect various mediums of art and diversity of individuals,” said Dave Bailey, Chaffee Arts president. “We've had some new artists that have never been shown in this event, so that feels good, that we're expanding in that way to reach other artists and see work that is more, more contemporary and diverse. Lots of people interested in the show, and there was lots of feedback that there was a good variety that was being represented here at this local event.”
Best in Show went to Anyta Cosel for her piece “Coming back to life...You got this.” Other winners in medium-based categories include Tim Mooney’s “Benjamin Moore Paints” (acrylics), Cami Jamerson’s “Two Mugs and a Bear” (Ceramics), Cecilia LaFrance’s “Aspen Rosette Bowl” (wood) and Jennie Omasta’s “Brown Trout IV” (printmaking). Omasta also took home the Judge’s Award for her piece “Jackrabbit.” People’s Choice went to Michelle Mitchell for her pastel drawing “Snowy Gray.”
The event has begun to reach more people who might be interested in showing their work, he said. Many artists also submitted two pieces, with 60 artists contributing.
“The show went well. It was a busy weekend, so there were lots of people walking around and coming in to see the art, which is great,” Bailey said. “We have an Art Walk coming up in October, and it kind of lends those people to come back.”
The busy weekend can be difficult for those who put on the show, as many are self-employed and the show adds another event to their calendars. However, Bailey said they were glad to bring it back to Labor Day weekend this year.
Bailey also feels that the artists’ investment in the show creates a unique experience for all involved.
“It’s representative of the entire valley,” Bailey said. “I feel like it’s much more driven by the artists’ community because we’re all involved in the process of the show and we’re all invested in Chaffee Arts, which is a very community-driven organization that’s been here for 30 years. There are artists that have shown in this for decades, and they’ve either run the show or done the back end or they’ve been docents. It just brings the community together. That’s unique to the show.”
Artists came from all corners of Chaffee County and Leadville, though Buena Vista residents made up a majority of the entrants.
“It’s exciting for these artists to see each others’ work,” Bailey said. “It reminds me how important shows are, for artists to be able to show their work. I wish we could do more in the community.”
Each year, the show brings in an artist from out of county to judge the show. The judge also provides critiques on each piece for artists to learn from and take home.
“That’s such a valuable thing,” Bailey said, “to have someone come in for that.”
The local artist community is on the rise. As it grows, Bailey said, there is a need to be met.
“It’s outreach to support them,” he said. “Viewing art, seeing art, having a local venue, I think that’s going to be important for the future of Chaffee Arts. The new world of online art sales has also driven the influence of the art community here. To walk in and see art directly and visualize it right in front of you, face to face, is important. I think we’re all realizing that as we see the show grow, change and diversify.”
On Tuesday morning, Bailey pulled names for the Sweepstakes drawing. Two art pieces by Marley Seifert and Jennie Omasta went to Reed Dills, and Jake Hilburn won a collection of wines donated by Colorado Cellars.
Bailey thanked all the artists and “incredible people that are part of this organization, have supported it and people who come in to support it for its future.
“We need people,” he said. “We need to see what happens.”
