Heather Rupska

After her first year in this office, Heather Rupska gains a firm grasp of heading the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce as president and CEO.

 Andrea Newell

As an entity representing all businesses, the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce works to ensure its mission of supporting long-term economic development and viability in the community and, given its small staff, works toward the most effective and efficient ways to make an impact for businesses.

Leading the chamber for her first year, president and CEO Heather Rupska knows it takes time to get caught up when starting with a new organization. She had previously owned businesses and been involved with other chambers in different parts of the country.

