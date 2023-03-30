As an entity representing all businesses, the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce works to ensure its mission of supporting long-term economic development and viability in the community and, given its small staff, works toward the most effective and efficient ways to make an impact for businesses.
Leading the chamber for her first year, president and CEO Heather Rupska knows it takes time to get caught up when starting with a new organization. She had previously owned businesses and been involved with other chambers in different parts of the country.
Now, completing her first year with the BV Chamber, she feels she has gained a full understanding for the job, and she’s seen quite a few accomplishments along the way.
The chamber has partnered with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to launch the National Civics Bee. As a veteran herself, Rupska has worked with Chaffee County Veteran Services officer Leisl Hammond to make veteran services more accessible for Chaffee County veterans.
Along with a generous donation from Tom Rollings, the chamber has raised $42,000 to build the new Rollings legacy stage at McPhelemy Park Plans are underway to hold a community-wide celebration to open the stage in early to mid-June.
“The biggest accomplishment, I believe, in the last 11 months has been the strategic partnerships that have been forged with the chamber and other entities,” Rupska says. “That’s been amazing, the communication, messaging, letting people know what the chamber does.”
Though with a small staff and no resources for a government affairs team, the BV chamber is strengthening its partnership with the town of Buena Vista, she says.
Through the Mountain Chamber Alliance, which aims to have a collaborative impact on regional chambers and the businesses they represent, the local chamber is able to leverage what other chambers have and use that to help businesses when new proposal laws are introduced.
As an executive with the BV Chamber, Rupska says she has learned a lot – in terms of both successes and mistakes – from other chamber executives who have more experience than she has. Rupska says she’s getting a better sense of what to do, what not to do, what to implement and what to get rid of.
“I’ve really honed in here … for the chamber to have operating systems that are effective and efficient,” she says. “That’s been a process, getting those up and running. … Office operations are getting to the point of a well-oiled machine.”
So far, Rupska’s favorite implementation since joining has been the Community Coffee at the Buena Vista Community Center the first Wednesday of each month.
“I saw a need for communication, something to bridge the gap of communication between not only leaders in our community but also leaders and the community. I heard about this thing that Leadville does once a week – I knew we wouldn’t be down to do it once a week – and I thought we could do it once a month.”
Launching the event in late 2022, Rupska had no idea how many people to expect. She had 20 chairs set out and soon met 45 people. The next Community Coffee saw 65, and now they’ve been averaging 75 people each month.
“It’s just been such a blessing to watch, much more than I ever thought it would be,” Rupska says. “I think the people enjoy a space to let the community know what their neck of the woods is up to, and I think everyone else enjoys hearing that and knowing what’s going on in our community.”
Rupska also realized the during the January Community Coffee that this event has helped people understand the community better.
“If we don’t do something like that and continue the communication, I could foresee that we would lose the heart and the charm of what BV has always been,” she says. “I personally don’t want to lose that. It’s what I’ve always loved about this place. It’s important.”
Rupska also hopes to work with the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau to work on tourism marketing, particularly marketing for winter tourism to support a year-round economy.
The chamber is working diligently to restructure and launch memberships in a new tiered model as opposed to one based on number of employees. This model, Rupska explains, will be based on investment levels.
“The key to it is businesses joining the chamber because of the benefit of investing in the chamber and what we’re doing for our businesses, which ends up being for the entire community,” she says.
Last but not least, the Fourth of July Celebration and Gold Rush Days have become key events for the community and running them has been a big first step for Rupska, she says.
Both events take many hours of preparation and execution, with a good deal of planning taking place in January and February. Come summertime, businesses and, by extension, the chamber reach their busiest season.
Because of the high demand for these events – especially seen in the Fourth of July Parade again winning the vote for Favorite Event in Best of BV 2022 – Mallory and Jason Brooks have stepped in to manage both of them, receiving full support from the chamber.
“We’re super excited that they’ve stepped up,” Rupska says. “That’s a really big deal for us to ensure that we continue on the history of these events and what they mean to our town.”
Mallory has already had the chance to “get her feet wet” during last year’s events and learned what to do, what not to do and what changes to make, giving her and her husband a better advantage for this year’s events.
Rupska also looks forward to the changes lying ahead to help make these events more meaningful.
Plans are in the works for enhancing the Fourth of July Celebration. Rupska feels there is a chance for the chamber to have a presence in the parade now.
Gold Rush Days will be returning to Main Street to become “a real testimony to the history of our town as opposed to just another festival.”
Seeing its popularity with the community and its success as a chamber fundraiser, Rupska hints that duck race fans will have a new and improved duck race to look forward to this year.
Those interested in helping out with the Fourth of July Celebration or Gold Rush Days may come on board as a volunteer. Interested parties may contact Mallory at malloryalexis@gmail.com
