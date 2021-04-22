The BVHS Trident Theatre Co. presents the spring musical “Once on This Island” live again this weekend in the Flex Commons at BVHS. There are still two ways to see it – live April 23-25 with tickets on sale for $10 at https://bvhsco.booktix.com/cart.php Between April 20 and May 2, a filmed version of the performance compiled from footage of the live performances will be available for home viewing at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/48140. For the stream, single tickets will again be $10, household tickets are $20 and large viewing party tickets are $100.
