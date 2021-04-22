Once on This Island

The BVHS Trident Theatre Co. presents the spring musical “Once on This Island” live again this weekend in the Flex Commons at BVHS.

 Max R. Smith

The BVHS Trident Theatre Co. presents the spring musical “Once on This Island” live again this weekend in the Flex Commons at BVHS. There are still two ways to see it – live April 23-25 with tickets on sale for $10 at https://bvhsco.booktix.com/cart.php Between April 20 and May 2, a filmed version of the performance compiled from footage of the live performances will be available for home viewing at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/48140. For the stream, single tickets will again be $10, household tickets are $20 and large viewing party tickets are $100.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.