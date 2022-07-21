The Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association search for an ice rink facility continues.

The idea for an ice rink started in Buena Vista in 2016 when Daniel Hamme bought the boards used to line the practice rink during the 1980 Olympics championship “Miracle on Ice” run.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.