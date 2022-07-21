The Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association search for an ice rink facility continues.
The idea for an ice rink started in Buena Vista in 2016 when Daniel Hamme bought the boards used to line the practice rink during the 1980 Olympics championship “Miracle on Ice” run.
In 2020, when Hamme, Alan Brown and Buena Vista Recreation special projects manager Earl Richmond began to look for a spot to build an ice rink in Buena Vista.
The original plan was to build a small natural outdoor rink at the river park by the volleyball courts that would then grow into a larger facility.
However that plan did not pan out for various reasons and the court never happened. Currently, CCAHA provides a natural ice rink in the winter at the Salida baseball fields at Marvin Park.
Chaffee Amateur Hockey is searching for a new spot to place the ice rink and has asked for letters from Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs to support the development of an ice rink.
“We are currently just looking around for a spot to put it and for someone to work with us to allow us to do it,” CCAHA funding consultant Jerry Mallett said.
An indoor ice rink center would require 90,000 square feet and close to $2.2 million to build should they find a sufficient property.
CCAHA has raised $130,000 and owns $700,000 in fixed assets and would like for a government entity to build and operate the rink while CCAHA will be in charge of the facility’s hockey program.
