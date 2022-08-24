The auto parts business in town was shook up last week when Automotive, Inc. announced the asset purchase of Carquest Vista Auto Parts on 716 U.S. Highway 24 South in Buena Vista.
O’Reilly had purchased a lot on the north end of town off U.S. 24 near Ace Hardware years ago, but never developed the property.
Vista Auto Parts began operating in Buena Vista 32 years ago under Steve Wartman, providing car parts, accessories and expertise to its customers. After being approached by O’Reilly on selling the store, Wartman decided it was indeed time.
“We’re very happy with that,” he says. “I think they’ll do a very good job there. They’re a good company. They’re very customer oriented, so I think they’ll be a good fit for the community.”
According to Wartman, the transition process to O’Reilly technically began about 4 months ago, but the physical work started Aug. 8. O’Reilly officially opened Aug. 13 to the community, which had seen lines of workers handing off boxes in conveyor lines in and out of the store.
“It’s been a great 32 years,” Wartman says. “We’ve had some great customers. We’ve had some awesome employees for 32 years. It was a fantastic place to raise our family, a good place to be. It’s time for us to move to a different stage of our life, I guess.”
John Richardson, O’Reilly advertising manager, informs that in addition to O’Reilly operating out of the same highway location, customers may continue to use the same phone number they had used for Vista Auto Parts, 719-395-8000. They will also be greeted by many of the same employees who had previously worked there.
“O’Reilly’s vast distribution network provides increased inventory availability and excellent customer service,” Richardson says. “The Buena Vista store and its team are valuable additions to the O’Reilly Auto Parts family.”
Founded in 1957 in Springfield, Mo., O’Reilly has since expanded to over 5,700 stores across 47 states.
“O’Reilly has been successful for over 64 years by relentlessly focusing on providing consistently high levels of service to our customers,” Scott Kraus, O’Reilly senior vice president of real estate and expansion, stated last week in a press release.
“We would like to welcome the Vista Auto Parts employees to Team O’Reilly,” he said. “We are excited for the opportunity to continue to provide top-notch service to all of Vista Auto Parts existing customers, as well as new customers, in Buena Vista and surrounding communities.”
