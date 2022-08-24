Workers move Vista Auto Parts products out of the building

Workers move Vista Auto Parts products out of the building at 716 U.S. Highway 24 South and move O’Reilly Auto Parts in Aug. 10. The last day of business as Vista Auto Parts was Saturday, Aug. 6, and the store reopened as O’Reilly Auto Parts Aug. 13. Customers may continue to use the same phone number to reach the store at 719-395-8000.

 Andrea Newell

The auto parts business in town was shook up last week when Automotive, Inc. announced the asset purchase of Carquest Vista Auto Parts on 716 U.S. Highway 24 South in Buena Vista.

O’Reilly had purchased a lot on the north end of town off U.S. 24 near Ace Hardware years ago, but never developed the property.

