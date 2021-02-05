2020 was the first full calendar year that Cottonwood Pass was open since it closed for reconstruction in 2017, and the first in the high mountain pass’ long history that the road was paved all the way to Almont in Gunnison County. According to Chaffee County Road and Bridge superintendent Mark Stacy, 133,000 vehicles were counted going up CR 306 westbound from Rainbow Lake. Heading east from that location –132,000 vehicles.
Numbers counted for first full year of paved Cottonwood Pass
By Max R. Smith, Times reporter
